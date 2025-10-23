Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $244.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.