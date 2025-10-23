Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.15.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $944.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.34 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $946.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

