DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.50 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a $218.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of COF stock opened at $220.17 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

