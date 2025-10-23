Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $220.17 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC set a $218.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.