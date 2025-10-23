Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.84.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $141.25 on Thursday. Lam Research has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

