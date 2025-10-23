Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,871,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $123.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

