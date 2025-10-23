Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $156.91 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.72.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

