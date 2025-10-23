RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $60,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4%

COF stock opened at $220.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.