Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $480.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

