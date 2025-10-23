Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Holdings Lessened by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

