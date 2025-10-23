Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $18,163,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $293,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 205,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the second quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 48,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $230.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $242.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.63 billion, a PE ratio of 132.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

