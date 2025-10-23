Patten Group Inc. Decreases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $218.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.88.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

