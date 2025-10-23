Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $752.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $726.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

