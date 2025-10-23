Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 25,866 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

