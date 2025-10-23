Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.56 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 943,023 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

