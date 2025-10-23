Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.75 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 51.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 146.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

