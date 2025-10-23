Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,799 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 664,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 16,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 439,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiptree Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiptree Advisors LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

