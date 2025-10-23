J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $200.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

