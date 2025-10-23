Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,412 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

