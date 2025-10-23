Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,391 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $104.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.