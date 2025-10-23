Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

