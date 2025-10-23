Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – October 22nd

Verizon Communications, SEA, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve creating, distributing, or monetizing content and experiences—film and TV studios, streaming platforms, music labels, gaming companies, broadcasters, and live-event or theme-park operators. For investors, these stocks are valued based on factors like audience demand, box-office or streaming success, advertising and subscription trends, and can be relatively cyclical and volatile because they depend heavily on hits, changing tastes, technology, and licensing or rights issues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Further Reading