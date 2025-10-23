Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.74, a PEG ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

