Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 512,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 849.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.5% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1%

VZ opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

