JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stock Holdings Increased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,722 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

