Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

