Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.73 and a one year high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

