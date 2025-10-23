Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:SYK opened at $387.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.16. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.24.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

