OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 86.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of A stock opened at $146.01 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

