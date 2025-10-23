Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,622 shares of company stock worth $13,444,273 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

WMT opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $853.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

