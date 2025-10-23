RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $24,763,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 38.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a market cap of $277.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

