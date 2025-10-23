Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 113,540 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2,703.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,540 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $107.05 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $853.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

