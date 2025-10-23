Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 3.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 23.6% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 39,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 13.8% in the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 6.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $449.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.33 and its 200 day moving average is $463.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.