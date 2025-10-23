Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $12.60 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CocaCola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.75 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $304.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.
CocaCola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
