Cambridge Capital Management LLC Invests $7.68 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cambridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $613.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.22. The company has a market capitalization of $764.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

