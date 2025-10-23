Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 124,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in General Mills by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in General Mills by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 206,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE GIS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.