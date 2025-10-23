Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

