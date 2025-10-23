Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.96 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 93.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

HD stock opened at $388.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.52. The company has a market cap of $386.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

