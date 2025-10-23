RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 32.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $513.70 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $612.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.