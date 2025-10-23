LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys 8,472 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

