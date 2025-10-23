Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $500.11 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.26, a PEG ratio of 118.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.42 and a 200-day moving average of $451.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.