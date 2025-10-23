RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

