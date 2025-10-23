RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

