Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,954 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $740.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $750.38 and a 200-day moving average of $692.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

