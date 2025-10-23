Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.72. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

