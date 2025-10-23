Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 220,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on C. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

