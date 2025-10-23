Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.