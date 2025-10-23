PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

