PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.