Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,764 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,647 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 15.2% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in HP by 41.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 1.8%

HP stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

